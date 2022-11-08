Peter Gabriel Reveals New ‘i/o’ Album and 2023 Tour Plans

Peter Gabriel has announced a 2023 tour of the U.K. and Europe. The shows will include songs from i/o, his first album in over a decade.

No further information on the album was available. A press release notes that "full details on the i/o album will follow." Gabriel's most recent album, 2011's New Blood, included orchestral rerecordings of songs from throughout his career; the year before, he released a covers album, Scratch My Back. Up from 2002 is his most recent collection of new, original songs.

Gabriel released the single "I'm Amazing" in 2016 to commemorate the death of boxer Muhammad Ali, and contributed the song "Why Don't You Show Yourself" to the soundtrack of the 2014 film Words With Gods.

"It's been awhile and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road," the former Genesis singer said in a statement announcing the tour. "Look forward to seeing you out there."

You can see the tour dates below.

Peter Gabriel 2023 i/o Tour

May 18 - Krakow, Poland @ Tuaron Arena

May 20 - Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena

May 21 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena

May 23 - Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

May 24 - Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 - Berlin, German @ Waldbuehne

May 28 - Munich, Germany @ Koeingsplatz

May 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

May 31 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

June 2 - Bergen, Norway @ Koengen

June 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 6 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

June 8 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 12 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 13 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

June 15 - Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

June 17 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena

June 19 - London, UK @ 02 Arena

June 22 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

June 23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

June 25 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena