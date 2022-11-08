Peter Gabriel Reveals New ‘i/o’ Album and 2023 Tour Plans
Peter Gabriel has announced a 2023 tour of the U.K. and Europe. The shows will include songs from i/o, his first album in over a decade.
No further information on the album was available. A press release notes that "full details on the i/o album will follow." Gabriel's most recent album, 2011's New Blood, included orchestral rerecordings of songs from throughout his career; the year before, he released a covers album, Scratch My Back. Up from 2002 is his most recent collection of new, original songs.
Gabriel released the single "I'm Amazing" in 2016 to commemorate the death of boxer Muhammad Ali, and contributed the song "Why Don't You Show Yourself" to the soundtrack of the 2014 film Words With Gods.
"It's been awhile and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road," the former Genesis singer said in a statement announcing the tour. "Look forward to seeing you out there."
You can see the tour dates below.
Peter Gabriel 2023 i/o Tour
May 18 - Krakow, Poland @ Tuaron Arena
May 20 - Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena
May 21 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena
May 23 - Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
May 24 - Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 - Berlin, German @ Waldbuehne
May 28 - Munich, Germany @ Koeingsplatz
May 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
May 31 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
June 2 - Bergen, Norway @ Koengen
June 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 6 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
June 8 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
June 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 12 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
June 13 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
June 15 - Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
June 17 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena
June 19 - London, UK @ 02 Arena
June 22 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
June 23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
June 25 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena