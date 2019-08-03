Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Monterey Director D.A. Pennebaker Dies

One of rock's most acclaimed filmmakers, Don't Look Back and Monterey Pop director D.A. Pennebaker, died Thursday night of natural causes at the age of 94.

His 1967 movie Don't Look Back chronicled Bob Dylan's 1965 U.K. tour, which took place just before the singer made his controversial shift away from folk to electric guitar-based rock at the Newport Folk Festival. The film also features one of the earliest and most famous music videos, the cue card-laden "Subterranean Homesick Blues."

The following year, Pennebaker released Monterey Pop, documenting 1967's Monterey Pop Festival, which featured career-defining performances from Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Who.

In addition to those acclaimed documentaries, Pennebaker also directed the 1973 David Bowie concert film Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Depeche Mode's 1989 road film 101 and 2000's Down From the Mountain, which focused on the musicians who performed the songs for the 2000 Coen Brothers film O Brother, Where Art Thou?.

As noted by Variety, Pennebaker's career went far beyond rock music, to include the 1993 Bill Clinton campaign documentary The War Room, 2002's Elaine Stritch at Liberty and 1977's Energy War, among many others.

Watch the Don't Look Back Trailer

Watch the Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars Trailer

Watch the Monterey Pop Trailer