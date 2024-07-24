Watch the Trailer for New Bob Dylan Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

A trailer has been released for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothee Chalamet.

The movie follows Dylan's path from his home state of Minnesota to New York City, where he begins to earn attention for his songwriting talent, all the way up to his 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival. In addition to Chalamet, it stars Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger.

You can view the trailer below.

'A Complete Unknown' Has the Real Bob Dylan's Support

"The first time I sat down with him, Bob said, 'What's this movie about, Jim?'" director James Mangold recently told Rolling Stone. "I said, 'It's about a guy who's choking to death in Minnesota, and leaves behind all his friends and family and reinvents himself in a brand new place, makes new friends, builds a new family, becomes phenomenally successful, starts to choke to death again — and runs away."

"I like that," came Dylan's response.

Though an exact release date has yet to be announced, the film is expected to hit theaters in December.

"I think one of the things Timmy is so brilliant at playing in the movie and something I think Bob related to me, is a true feeling — which is that it's also about, how does one deal with that burden? How you yourself, if you have this power, aren't even sure exactly where it's coming from — you're trying to protect it and cherish it, but you're also not sure if it will lift you or destroy you."

