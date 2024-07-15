Bob Dylan Reveals European and UK Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has revealed tour dates in Europe and the U.K. for the fall of 2024.

The first scheduled show will take place Oct. 4 in Prague, Czech Republic. From there, he'll make stops in cities like Berlin, Paris, Edinburgh and more. The tour will conclude with three concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

A complete list of dates can be viewed below. Tickets will be available beginning July 19.

Dylan's American Summer

Before he heads to Europe, Dylan is slated to perform through the summer on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which recently completed its first half featuring — in addition to Dylan and Nelson — Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse. For the second half of the trek, Plant and Krauss' place will be taken over by John Mellencamp, and Celisse's by Brittney Spencer.

Bob Dylan, Fall 2024 European Dates

Oct. 4 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 universum

Oct. 5 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 universum

Oct. 6 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 universum

Oct. 8 - Erfurt, Germany @ Messehalle

Oct. 10 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Oct. 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Oct. 14 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Frankenhalle

Oct. 16 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

Oct. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

Oct. 18 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

Oct. 21 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Porsche Arena

Oct. 22 - Saarbrücken, Germany @ Saarlandhalle

Oct. 24 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale

Oct. 25 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale

Oct. 27 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Oct. 29 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Nov. 1 - Bournemouth, UKBIC @ Windsor Hall

Nov. 5 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall

Nov. 6 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall

Nov. 8 - Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Arena

Nov. 9 - 4Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

Nov. 10 - Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

Nov. 12 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

Nov. 13 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

Nov. 14 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall