The first-ever official Black Sabbath book is scheduled to hit shelves later this year.

Created by renowned rock photographer Ross Halfin, The Masters of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter will chronicle the heavy metal pioneers' storied career, from their late-'60s origins to their final bow at last year's Back to the Beginning concert.

The 500-page tome will cover Sabbath's classic lineup — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — with rare photographs and memorabilia, plus essays from Geoff Barton and Dave Ling, who interviewed all four band members specially for the book.

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The Masters of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter is available to preorder now in three unique editions and scheduled to ship in October. The Super Deluxe Signed Edition (limited to 300 copies) and the Super Deluxe Signed Metal Edition (limited to 200 copies) both feature a unique book plate hand signed by all four classic-era members of Black Sabbath.

'The Masters of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter'

Rufus Publications the masters of reality - why black sabbath matter book mockup

Why Black Sabbath's 'The Masters of Reality' Book Was Delayed

The Masters of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter started production two years ago and was originally due to be announced after the Back to the Beginning concert, but Osbourne's death a few weeks after the farewell concert caused plans to change.

"Ozzy and Sharon wanted the book out soon after the final show in Birmingham but Ozzy suddenly passing away caused the music world to stop," Halfin explained in a press release. "Ozzy was fully involved with the book and he signed the book plates months before the final show, as did all the band members. So now, we all thought the time was right, one year after Back to the Beginning, to announce the project. A book we all feel celebrates both Black Sabbath and Ozzy and illustrates just how important they are. I hope fans enjoy it."