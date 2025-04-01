Beatles Four-Part Biopic: Release Dates and Cast Photo Revealed

Sam Mendes announced that his four Beatles biopics will premiere one at a time over four weekends in April 2028.

The director of features including American Beauty, Road to Perdition and the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre reassured Beatles fans that there was more to learn about John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Sony Motion Pictures boss Tom Rothman described the move as the first “bingeable moment in cinema.” Each of the movies will focus on a different member of the Fab Four, and the project has been given the working title of The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Here is the project's official synopsis:

"Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary. The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event. In theaters April 2028."

It had been previously revealed that Harris Dickinson will play Lennon, with Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Starr. You can see the first official cast photo below.

Mendes felt a TV series was the wrong format and it wasn’t until the four-movie concept arose that he knew his concept could work. “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation,” he said. “I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore, and I think we found a way to do that.”

Beatles Movie Month Will Dominate Culture says Studio Boss

He also said it would take more than a year to shoot the four films, to which Rothman joked, “Did I agree to this?” and added: “I’m getting Avatar flashbacks!”

Pitching the positives of Sony’s approach to theater owners, Rothman said: “We are going to dominate the culture that month.”

