Beatles Biopics: What We Know So Far

Even in a world where rock biopics have become commonplace, talk of films chronicling the incredible career of the Beatles has generated plenty of buzz.

While exact details of the project have been carefully guarded, we do know that four separate films are planned, with each telling the band’s story through the respective perspectives of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

A news release earlier this year confirmed that the movies are scheduled for release in 2027, and reports have indicated filming will begin in the summer of 2025. This marks the first time the band has granted the rights to their life stories and music for a feature film.

Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes will be tasked with the challenge of bringing the Beatles to the big screen. He brings an impressive resume with him, including American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead and the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes said in a statement.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” added Pippa Harris, Mendes' production partner.

Mendes is the biggest name officially tied to the project. Other rumors suggest who has been cast as each member of the Fab Four.

Who Will Play Paul McCartney in the Beatles Biopics?

One of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars is reportedly on board to play McCartney. Paul Mescal, the Irish actor who most recently played Lucius Verus Aurelius in Gladiator II, is reportedly on board to portray the Beatles’ bassist.

“It would be an incredible story to be attached to,” Mescal admitted to Entertainment Tonight when asked about the rumors. “The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct – like truly, it would be a dream come true.”

A different source was far less coy. Ridley Scott, who directed Mescal in Gladiator II, noted the actor won’t be appearing in his next project due to another commitment.

“Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next,” Scott revealed during a Los Angeles Q&A.

If Mescal is the man who’ll embody McCartney, he’ll bring an extensive musical background. The Irish star is a multi-instrumentalist who performed in musical theater productions of Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables in his youth. He also flexed his vocal chops during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Who Will Play John Lennon in the Beatles Films?

According to rumors, Harris Dickinson is in line to play John Lennon. The British actor has appeared in such celebrated indie films as Beach Rats and Triangle of Sadness. He most recently starred opposite Nicole Kidman in Babygirl, which has been generating substantial awards buzz.

In a November conversation with Dazed magazine, Dickinson reportedly cracked a “knowing smile” when asked about the possibility of playing Lennon. “There’s nothing I can say about that. It might not be true, it might be, I don’t know. ... There’s a speculation culture,” the actor responded.

He echoed similar sentiments during a separate conversation with Variety.

“It would be amazing to do that,” he said. “I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool.”

Who Will Play Ringo Starr in the Beatles Movies?

After scoring an Academy Award nomination for 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Irish actor Barry Keoghan has continued to see his celebrity rise. He starred in Saltburn in 2023 and the acclaimed Apple+ miniseries Masters of the Air this year. Now, it seems the role of Ringo Starr could be in his future.

“I think it’s great,” Starr told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Koeghan’s casting. “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

Sony Pictures declined to comment on Keoghan’s involvement in the biopics, but Ringo’s comments sure seem to confirm it.

Who Will Play George Harrison in the Beatles Biopics?

Rumors about the other three Beatles strongly suggest a final decision has been made, but there are conflicting reports regarding George Harrison.

English actor Charlie Rowe, who starred in the CBS series Salvation and Amazon miniseries Vanity Fair, was the subject of many rumors. His team came out and denied such claims, however, throwing cold water on the possibility. For those who like contemplating multiverse cinematic scenarios, Rowe previously appeared in a different classic rock biopic, playing A&R executive Ray Williams in the Elton John film Rocketman.

The other name prominently linked with playing Harrison is Joseph Quinn. Like Mescal, Quinn most recently appeared in Gladiator II, still music fans likely remember him for a different role. In 2022, he played Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things, enduring one of the most memorable death scenes in the show’s history when he was killed by demobats while shredding Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

