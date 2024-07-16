August 2024 New Music Releases

Two prog rock masters return to record-store shelves and streaming services. August 2024's new music releases also include a celebrated moment from Woodstock and a rare solo album from one of the co-founders of the Rolling Stones.

Jon Anderson is releasing his first album of original songs with the Band of Geeks, a group of collaborators he found on YouTube. True follows a few years of touring together behind classic Yes songs. The LP was co-produced by Anderson and Band of Geeks bassist Richie Castellano, who's also in Blue Oyster Cult.

In a breakthrough moment, Alvin Lee and Ten Years After put on one of the best performances at Woodstock in 1969. Their complete set is now being released for the first time ever. Woodstock 1969 will arrive one day before the 55th anniversary of their appearance.

A new new 10-disc vinyl set titled 8314 Boxed showcases Ian Anderson's solo career, including two sequels to Jethro Tull's prog classic Thick as a Brick. Both 2012's Thick as a Brick 2 and 2014's Homo Erraticus found Anderson once again returning to the fictional character Gerald Bostock.

Bill Wyman is set for a comeback. Drive My Car marks the Rolling Stones former bassist's first album in nine years – and just his ninth ever. Wyman wrote or co-wrote five of the LP's 10 songs, rounding out the track listing with songs from the likes of Bob Dylan and John Prine.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Aug. 2

Brian Ray [Paul McCartney], My Town

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band, Now Playing (vinyl reissue)

Drive-By Truckers, Southern Rock Opera: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (expanded 3CD reissue)

Howard Jones, Live at the O2 (CD/LP)

Quiet Riot, Metal Health (vinyl reissue)

Steve Hackett, Bay of Kings; Momentum (remastered vinyl reissues)

The Stooges, Now Playing (orange vinyl reissue)

Van Morrison, Be Just and Fear Not: Live at Orangefield

Velvet Underground, Now Playing (vinyl reissue)

Aug. 9

Bill Wyman [Rolling Stones], Drive My Car

Blue Oyster Cult, 50th Anniversary Live: Second Night

Dickey Betts, Live From the Lone Star Roadhouse, New York City 1988

Elvis Presley, Memphis (5CD box)

Jefferson Airplane, Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969: 55th Anniversary (blue 3LP reissue)

Smashing Pumpkins, Rotten Apples: The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits (2LP reissue)

Tom Verlaine [Television], Songs and Other Things (teal vinyl reissue)

Aug. 16

Gerry and the Pacemakers, I Like It: Anthology 1963-66 (3CD box)

Creed, Human Clay: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (expanded 2CD reissue)

Lindsey Buckingham, 20th Century Lindsey (4CD box)

Steve Forbert, Daylight Savings Time

Ten Years After, Woodstock 1969

Aug. 23

Alan Parsons Project, Pyramid (expanded reissue)

America, Homecoming (reissue)

Ian Anderson [Jethro Tull], 8314 Boxed (10LP box)

Jimi Jamison [Survivor], Jimmy Wayne Jamison

Jon Anderson [Yes], True (with Band of Geeks)

Steve Cropper, Friendlytown (with Brian May, Billy Gibbons, others)

Aug. 30

Hawkwind, In Search of Space (2CD/Blu-ray/LP reissues)

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Wild God

Oasis, Definitely Maybe: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Renaissance, Can You Hear Me: Broadcasts 1974-78 (3CD box)

Steve Wynn [Dream Syndicate], Make It Right

Various artists, Ring the Bells and Sing: Progressive Sounds of 1975 (4CD box with Yes, Gentle Giant, Al Stewart, Steve Hackett, Nektar, Renaissance, others)

September and Beyond

David Gilmour, Luck and Strange

Steve Howe [Yes], Guitarscape

King Crimson, Sheltering Skies: Live in Frejus, August 27th 1982

Steve Marriott [Small Faces/Humble Pie], Poor Man's Rich Man: 1978-1987

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision (3CD/5LP/Blu-ray box)

Bob Dylan and the Band, The 1974 Live Recordings

Michael Schenker [UFO/Scorpions], My Years With UFO (with Axl Rose, Dee Snider, Slash, others)

Santana, Supernatural: 25th Anniversary Edition (red 2LP reissue)

Van Morrison, New Arrangements and Duets

Myles Kennedy [Slash], The Art of Letting Go

MC5, Heavy Lifting

