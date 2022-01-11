As 2022 gets underway, the first new music releases of the year are already upon us.

January will see the release of Elvis Costello & the Imposters' latest album, The Boy Named If, as well as a new LP by John Mellencamp, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which features three guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen. Jethro Tull will also release an anxiously awaited project, The Zealot Gene, their first album of new material in nearly two decades and their first to be released under the band name since 2003.

And there's more to come. Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will release a solo album, Earthling, in February. Slash will also put out another solo effort, 4, backed by longtime collaborators Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators; the LP will be the first release on Gibson Records, a new label owned and operated by the guitar manufacturer.

Jack White will release two albums in 2022: Fear of Dawn will arrive in April, while Entering Heaven Alive will follow in July. And Ozzy Osbourne has all but officially confirmed his untitled next album — which, according to the Black Sabbath singer, will feature contributions from Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde — though a release date has yet to be announced.

Even though the future of live music and full-scale touring is still somewhat unclear –several early 2022 tours have already been postponed to later in the year – there will be fresh music to accompany the new year nonetheless. We take a look at the 13 Most Anticipated Rock Albums of 2022 below.