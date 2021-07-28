Slash to Release New Album on Gibson Guitar Record Label

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash will release a new album with his solo backing band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators on Gibson Records, a new label launched by the guitar manufacturer.

“It's an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” Slash said in a press release announcing the album, which has no title or release date yet. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure, and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

Gibson Records is a departure from the guitar company's usual focus on instrument craftsmanship. The new label will be launched in association with BMG, the fourth-largest music company in the world.

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history," noted Cesar Gueikian, president of Gibson Brands. "Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist friendly partnership. Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music."

This will be Slash's third album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators — their most recent LP, Living the Dream, arrived in 2018. Earlier this year, Kennedy, who released his second solo album in May, spoke of the ease of his collaborations with Slash.

"He's very easy to work with," Kennedy said. "There's no intimidating whatsoever, actually, as far as writing with him, because of the fact that he's not precious with his ideas. That's one of the downfalls with a lot of creative people, is you tend to get kind of protective and territorial, and you let your ego come into the fold. And with him, what I learned early on in the process was that he was open to whatever."