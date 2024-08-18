AC/DC Plays Final Show of Power Up 2024 Tour: Set List and Video

AC/DC played the 24th and final show of their Power Up European tour on Saturday at Dublin's Croke Park, bringing their first extended trek in eight years to a close.

You can see the set list and watch video from the show below.

The Aussie rock titans' 21-song set list was identical to the one they've used on most Power Up tour dates. They opened with the one-two punch of "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" and "Back in Black" before shifting gears to play "Demon Fire" off 2020's Power Up. They played a myriad of classics from across their storied career, including "Hells Bells, "Shoot to Thrill," "Highway to Hell," "Let There Be Rock," "Rock 'n' Roll Train" and "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," and they ended their show with a two-song encore comprising "T.N.T." and "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)."

How AC/DC Defied the Odds on the Power Up Tour

The Power Up tour marked AC/DC's first extended outing since 2016's Rock or Bust tour, which was plagued with difficulty. Singer Brian Johnson had to bow out of the trek due to hearing loss, and the band recruited Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose for nearly two dozen shows.

Four years later, Johnson returned to the fold for Power Up, but it remained unclear whether he was healthy enough to tour with AC/DC. The band made its long-awaited return to the stage in late 2023 at Indio, California's Power Trip festival. Although some still questioned whether AC/DC — particularly the 76-year-old Johnson — could handle the rigors of a full tour, the band assuaged their doubts when they launched the Power Up trek in May.

Watch AC/DC Play 'Back in Black' in Dublin on 8/17/24

Watch AC/DC Play 'Riff Raff' in Dublin on 8/17/24

Watch AC/DC Play 'Highway to Hell' in Dublin on 8/17/24

Watch AC/DC Play 'For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)' in Dublin on 8/17/24

AC/DC, 8/17/24, Croke Park, Dublin Set List

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

2. "Back in Black"

3. "Demon Fire"

4. "Shot Down in Flames"

5. "Thunderstruck"

6. "Have a Drink on Me"

7. "Hells Bells"

8. "Shot in the Dark"

9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

10. "Highway to Hell"

11. "Shoot to Thrill"

12. "Sin City"

13. "Rock 'n' Roll Train"

14. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

15. "High Voltage"

16. "Riff Raff"

17. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

18. "Whole Lotta Rosie"

19. "Let There Be Rock"

20. "T.N.T."

21. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"