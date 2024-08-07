The Ultimatum AC/DC Gave Axl Rose

It’s been eight years since Axl Rose memorably joined AC/DC, but stories surrounding his brief tenure continue to emerge.

Chris Slade, AC/DC’s drummer at the time, reflected on Rose’s run during a recent appearance on the On the Road to Rock podcast: “Axl, I think, honestly, he did a great job – tremendous job. He’s not Brian [Johnson], and he wasn’t trying to be Brian – and he also was not trying to be Bon. He’s got a lot of respect for Bon Scott. I know he has – and AC/DC.”

Though his reverence was obvious, AC/DC was sure to lay down the law regarding Rose’s involvement. “With AC/DC, I was sent to boot camp,” Slade remembered Rose saying. The ultimatum: “If you screw up, Axl, you’ll get the boot.”

Slade admitted that he wasn’t the one who delivered the message, noting that “Angus [Young] and management” handled that part.

By all accounts, Rose was on his best behavior during the 22 dates he fronted AC/DC. Johnson had been sidelined due to serious hearing issues, but was able to return in 2020.

Chris Slade Would Have Welcomed a Return to AC/DC

Slade had two separate stints in AC/DC, from 1989-94 and 2015-16. Recently, the band made another change behind the kit, replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd for their recent tour cycle. Slade was not offered the gig, which ultimately went to Matt Laug, but he insisted there were no hard feelings.

“Would I have done it?” Slade pondered. “Yes, I would do it – of course. Angus probably wanted a change and thought maybe I couldn’t do it. I’m the same age as Brian. So, you can’t be ageist and say ‘Oh, Slade’s too old now,’” he added, with a laugh.

His latest project, the Chris Slade Timeline, recently released their debut album. One half of the LP is made up of original material, while the other features new versions of songs Slade played with other artists, including AC/DC.

