Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours

Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours.

John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.

Four other rock tours earned over $100 million on the road last year, led by Red Hot Chili Peppers with $176 million from 31 shows, the combination of Def Leppard and Motley Crue with $173 million (35 shows), Paul McCartney with $105 million (16 concerts) and Eagles with $104 million (40 shows).

Further down the list, Guns N' Roses earned $93 million from 27 shows, Genesis made $81 million from 35 farewell dates and Iron Maiden rang up $76 million from 47 shows. Roger Waters and Billy Joel also made the Top 40, with $66 and $65 million in respective ticket sales.

John's farewell tour, which began in September 2018, is currently scheduled to end with a July 8 show in Stockholm. The Rolling Stones are reportedly working on a new album, which would be their first collection of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

After focusing on North America this past summer, Motley Crue and Def Leppard will bring their co-headlining tour to the rest of the world in 2023, with new guitarist John 5 taking over for Mick Mars.

Billboard Top Tour Chart 2022

1. Bad Bunny - $373,463,379 (65 shows)

2. Elton John - $334,385,023 (84 shows)

3. Ed Sheeran - $246,287,916 (63 shows)

4. Harry Styles - $214,408,180 (71 shows)

5. Coldplay - $208,000,727 (40 shows)

6. The Rolling Stones - $179,349,815 (20 shows)

7. Red Hot Chili Peppers - $176,998,650 (31 shows)

8. Def Leppard and Motley Crue - $173,474,649 (35 shows)

9. Kenny Chesney - $135,046,047 (41 shows)

10. The Weeknd - $131,056,262 (19 shows)