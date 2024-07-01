Watch the Rolling Stones Debut a ‘Some Girls’ Classic in Chicago

The Rolling Stones proved they weren’t out of surprises yet as they delivered their second Hackney Diamonds tour show in Chicago Sunday night.

Amid a 20-song set at the city’s Soldier Field stadium came another tour debut, “Before They Make Me Run” – from the 1978 album Some Girls – with Keith Richards performing lead vocals. It came just after “Tell Me Straight” and “Little T&A,” the two songs he’s been singing most nights.

Earlier in the show the Stones introduced guest star Lainey Wilson. The 32-year-old Grammy-winning country artist assisted with “Dead Flowers.” That number came just after “Shattered,” which was the fan poll song of the night, chosen over “Out of Control,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Live With Me.”

“Dead Flowers” has appeared on the set list once before on the current tour, when another country musician, Tyler Childers, guested during the song on June 3 in Orlando.

Five shows remain on the North American road trip, including one in Vancouver on July 5; two in Los Angeles on July 10 and 13; one in Santa Clara, California, on July 17; and the final date taking place in Ridgedale, Missouri, on July 21.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Before They Make Me Run'in Chicago

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Dead Flowers' With Lainey Wilson in Chicago

Rolling Stones, Soldier Field, Chicago, 6/30/24

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Let's Spend the Night Together”

3. “Rocks Off”

4. “Angry”

5. “Shattered”

6. “Dead Flowers”

7. “Whole Wide World”

8. “Tumbling Dice”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Tell Me Straight”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Before They Make Me Run”

13. “Sympathy for the Devil”

14. “Honky Tonk Women”

15. “Miss You”

16. “Gimme Shelter”

17. “Paint It Black”

18. “Jumpin' Jack Flash”

19. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

20. “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”