Watch the Rolling Stones Debut Two More Songs on U.S. Tour

The Rolling Stones debuted two more songs on their Hackney Diamonds tour last night (June 3).

“She’s a Rainbow,” from 1967’s Their Satanic Majesties Request, has been a rarity for most of this century, having been played only nine times after being absent until 2016. It was the fan’s choice song at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, chosen by the band from a shortlist of four which also included “Bite My Head Off,” “Out of Control” and “Rocks Off.”

“A few of them are banned in Florida,” Mick Jagger joked as he revealed the song that had been shortlisted. “Oh dear… I don’t know if I remember it,” he said of “She’s a Rainbow,” adding: “I’ll give it a go!”

It was followed by “Dead Flowers,” which featured a guest appearance by country musician Tyler Childers. Taken from 1971 album Sticky Fingers, has only been played a handful of times in recent years. It last made a single appearance on the band’s 2022 tour. Videos and the full set list can be seen below.

The Stones’ U.S. tour continues in Atlanta, GA on June 7 and ends in Ridgedale, MO on July 21.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘She’s a Rainbow’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Dead Flowers’ with Tyler Childers

Rolling Stones – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL, 6/03/24 – Set List

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

4. “Angry”

5. “She’s a Rainbow”

6. “Dead Flowers” (with Tyler Childers)

7. “Tumbling Dice”

8. “Whole Wide World”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Tell Me Straight”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Sympathy for the Devil”

13. “Honky Tonk Women”

14. “Miss You”

15. “Gimme Shelter”

16. “Paint It Black”

17. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

18. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

19. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”