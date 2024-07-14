Watch the Rolling Stones Debut a ‘Black and Blue’ Rarity in L.A.

The Rolling Stones dug out another rarity for their second of two shows in Inglewood, CA, last night (July 13).

Mick Jagger and company delivered “Fool to Cry” from 1976 album Black and Blue for the third-from-final show of their Hackney Diamonds tour. The ballad, recorded soon after Mick Taylor had quit the band, reached No. 10 when released as the album’s lead single, and featured session guitarist Wayne Perkins.

Favorably compared with another ballad, “Angie,” the track is also memorable for the moment Keith Richards fell asleep while playing it in Germany in 1976. While they performed “Fool to Cry” 42 times on tour during the year of its release, last night was only the 14th time they’d done so since 1977.

A video plus full set list can be seen below.

The fan-voted song of the evening was “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker),” while the three other options were “She’s a Rainbow, “Sweet Virginia” and “Shattered.”

The Stones’ road trip takes in the Stadium Santa Clara on July 17 and ends at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO, on July 21.

Rolling Stones Perform ‘Fool to Cry’

Rolling Stones – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA, 7/13/24 – Set List

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “Tumbling Dice”

4. “Angry”

5. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

6. “Fool to Cry”

7. “Whole Wide World”

8. “Monkey Man”

9. “You Can't Always Get What You Want”

10. “You Got the Silver”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Before They Make Me Run”

13. “Sympathy for the Devil”

14. “Honky Tonk Women”

15. “Miss You”

16. “Gimme Shelter”

17. “Paint It Black”

18. “Jumpin' Jack Flash”

19. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

20. “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”