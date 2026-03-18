Tom Morello, Scott Ian and Lars Ulrich are among the music stars who appear in the trailer for the upcoming Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition documentary, which is available to watch below.

The film will premiere exclusively in theaters on May 7. Tickets are available to purchase now on the film's website.

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Live Albums Ranked

Watch the 'Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition' Trailer

What to Expect From 'Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition'

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition promises "a rare and intimate look at Iron Maiden's uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their truly global army of fans."

The documentary will include interviews with the full band — Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers — along with longtime manager Rod Smallwood, rapper Chuck D, actor Javier Bardem, Metallica's Ulrich and more.

The trailer touches on Maiden's early days with lead singer Paul Di'Anno (who sang on the band's first two albums), their recruitment of Dickinson and subsequent rise to stardom. But it also hints at the unrelenting pressure Iron Maiden faced at the height of their early success, leading to intraband friction, Dickinson's 1993 departure and a wilderness period for Iron Maiden that lasted the rest of the decade.

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Of course, fans know that was only the first part of the band's story: Dickinson returned at the dawn of the new millennium and Iron Maiden continues to pack stadiums to this day. Dickinson triumphed over tongue cancer and the band has soldiered on with new drummer Simon Dawson following McBrain's retirement from touring.

"Iron Maiden hit rock bottom in order to become the greatest band in the world," says one fan in the trailer. "A second time."

What Else Does Iron Maiden Have Planned for 2026?

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition is just one of several major endeavors Iron Maiden has planned for 2026. They will continue the Run for Your Lives world tour with dates booked from May through November, including the inaugural EddFest on July 11 in Knebworth, England.

See how we've ranked every Iron Maiden album below: