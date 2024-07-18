Rolling Stones Deliver Two Tour Debuts at Penultimate Show

The Rolling Stones delivered two tour debuts and a rare cover during the second-last stop on their Hackney Diamonds tour Wednesday night.

Mick Jagger and the band performed a 20-track set at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which included an airing of “Far Away Eyes” from their 1978 album Some Girls.

The song was a set regular on the year of its release but it’s made only a handful of appearances this century. It was chosen from the regular fan vote list, which had also included “Dead Flowers,” “Let It Bleed” and “Sweet Virginia.”

READ MORE: Will the Rolling Stones Continue to Tour?

Later the band performed “Bite My Head Off” from their latest record Hackney Diamonds – which features Paul McCartney as a guest on the studio version – marking only the second time they’d ever played it, following one outing last year.

Between those two songs, the Stones revisited their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” which was a frequent feature in the ‘90s but had become rarer in recent times, appearing for only the second time in 2024.

After 19 shows across North America, the last tour stop takes place at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, Missouri, on July 24. The band hasn’t revealed plans for any activities to follow that event.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Far Away Eyes’

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform ‘Bite My Head Off’

The Rolling Stones, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, 7/17/24

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off of My Cloud”

3. “Tumbling Dice”

4. “Angry”

5. “Far Away Eyes”

6. “Like a Rolling Stone”

7. “Bite My Head Off”

8. “Mess It Up”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “You Got the Silver”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Before They Make Me Run”

13. “Sympathy for the Devil”

14. “Honky Tonk Women”

15. “Midnight Rambler”

16. “Gimme Shelter”

17. “Paint It Black”

18. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

19. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

20. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”