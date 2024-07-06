Watch Rolling Stones’ Tour Premiere of ‘Beggars Banquet’ Classic

The Rolling Stones delivered another tour premiere in Vancouver, Canada on Friday night as their Hackney Diamonds road trip reached its fifth-last stop.

Mick Jagger and Co performed “Street Fighting Man” from the 1968 album Beggars Banquet. It was the winning choice from the regular fan vote, which also included “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker),” “Out of Control” and “All Down the Line” as options.

Video of the performance, plus the band's 20-song set list, can be seen below.

READ MORE: 32 Songs the Rolling Stones Have Rarely Played Live

Meanwhile, the band released a clip from recording sessions for their 1994 album Voodoo Lounge to mark its upcoming anniversary vinyl release. In the video, Keith Richards hails Charlie Watts’ work, noting how the drummer’s approach has changed and saying: “It’s quite amazing...he’s peaking now; he’s hitting everything right.”

The Stones’ current tour, in support of their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, continues in Los Angeles on July 10 and ends three shows later in Ridgedale, Missouri on July 21.

The Rolling Stones, BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada, 7/5/24, Set List

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Let’s Spend the Night Together”

3. “Bitch”

4. “Angry”

5. “Street Fighting Man”

6. “Wild Horses”

7. “Mess It Up”

8. “Tumbling Dice”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Tell Me Straight”

11. “Little T&A”

12. “Before They Make Me Run”

13. “Sympathy for the Devil”

14. “Honky Tonk Women”

15. “Midnight Rambler”

16. “Gimme Shelter”

17. “Paint It Black”

18. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

19. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

20. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”