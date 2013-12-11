10 Most Underrated Motley Crue Songs

5

This LP's quality and success makes it probably the hardest album from which to choose an underrated song. That said, the swampy, grinding "Slice of Your Pie" would have gotten more attention had it appeared anywhere else. Their love for the Fab Four rears its head once again as Motley Crue gives a big nod toward "I Want You (She's So Heavy)" with the arpeggiated chords at the end.