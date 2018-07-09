Watch Tool’s Danny Carey Play Peter Gabriel Song With Primus

Tool drummer Danny Carey joined old friends Primus onstage recently to cover Peter Gabriel’s track “Intruder.”

The jam took place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles and also included Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor. You can watch the performance below. It was something of a reunion for Carey, who stood in for Primus' drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander in 2014 while he recovered from heart surgery. During that stint, Primus even covered Tool, delivering their version of “Ænema” on the road.

“Intruder,” from Gabriel’s third album, 1983's Peter Gabriel (Melt), is notable for popularizing the gated drum sound that Phil Collins, who played on the track, later used to great effect on “In the Air Tonight.”

Tool fans continue to wait on a release date for the band’s fifth album, after the band began tracking material in the studio earlier this year. Despite Carey having predicted a May release, frontman Maynard James Keenan last month suggested it wouldn’t arrive until 2019. “A lot of work's being done," Keenan said. "I'll go on record now saying you're gonna see some new music next year.”

Keenan's comment followed an onstage explanation in which he referred to his bandmates. “I'm afraid of bananas and other forms of fruit, because eventually you wonderful people are going to run out of fucking patience," he told the audience. "So I beg you Danny, Adam and Justin, please finish your parts so I can finish mine."

Primus recently completed a U.S. tour with Mastodon, in support of their latest album The Desaturating Seven, which was inspired by Ul Del Rico’s The Rainbow Goblins -- a children's book Primus frontman Les Claypool used to read to his kids.

“The dark imagery and beauty of the art struck me immediately, and I thought, 'This would make good fodder for a piece of music,'" he noted. "The use of color and darkness both in the paintings and the writing was compelling and now, near two decades later, the metaphor of greed, gluttony and deceit vs. unity of the masses is eerily relevant."