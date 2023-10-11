Tool Has ‘Many Ideas Cooking’ for ‘Fear Inoculum’ Follow-Up
Tool bassist Justin Chancellor has revealed that the prog-metal giants have begun writing material for the follow-up to their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum.
“We’ve got many ideas cooking [for the next album],” Chancellor said during an appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast.
“We haven’t recorded anything yet. But we’re quite busy until after the spring of next year touring. So once that’s done we’re gonna get back in the studio and knuckle down and put some of it together.” The bassist further noted that Tool has already enjoyed “a few pretty decent sessions of writing. So we’ve got all the ingredients in place. We’ve just got to really bang it out and spend that time when we’re not touring.”
Chancellor admitted that the band had an abundance of song ideas left over from Fear Inoculum.
“Tons from the last album,” he explained. “We have tons of ideas. But not recorded to the standard that we’d put on an album. Just kind of, lots of demoed stuff. And just tons of ideas that are just stored away.”
Tool Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
On the heels of their dynamic performance at the Power Trip festival in Southern California last weekend, Tool has announced a run of tour dates in 2024. The band will begin the trek on Jan. 10 in Maryland, then wind their way across the U.S. before finishing up on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas. Stops along the way include two nights at Madison Square Garden and a pair of performances at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The full list of 2024 dates can be found below.
There are also still plenty of opportunities for fans to see Tool in 2023. The band’s fall tour is scheduled to run through Nov. 21, at which point they’ll take off roughly six weeks before launching the 2024 leg.
Tool 2024 Tour Dates
Jan. 10 - Baltimore @ CFG Bank Arena
Jan. 12 - New York @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 13 - New York @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 18 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Jan. 19 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Jan. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 23 - Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 24 - Atlanta @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan. 27 - Biloxi, Miss @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Jan. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Feb. 2 - Dallas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 3 - Oklahoma City @ Paycom Center
Feb. 5 - Denver @ Ball Arena
Feb. 9 - Phoenix @ Footprint Center
Feb. 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 14 - Los Angeles @ Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 15 - Los Angeles @ Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 17 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
Feb. 18 - Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena
