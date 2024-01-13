At their first of two nights at the Madison Square Garden, Tool not only played an Undertow song for the first time since 2011, they also did something they've never done before.

The band's winter tour, which features support from psychedelic/stoner metal vets Elder, began on Jan. 10 in Baltimore, Maryland.

As they did on the opening night, Tool played an 11-song set at the legendary New York venue last night (Jan. 12), with a couple of changes. "The Pot" replaced "Jambi," "Flood" was performed in place of "Culling Voices" and instead of closing with "Stinkfist" again, the group ended the night with the Lateralus hit "Schism" for the very first time.

View fan-shot footage of this first-ever moment below and see the complete setlist from the show further down the page. Head here to see Tool's upcoming tour dates.

Tool, "Schism" — Jan. 12, 2024 (First Time Ever As Show Closer)

Tool Setlist — Jan. 12, 2024 (Madison Square Garden)

via setlist.fm

01. "Fear Inoculum"

02. "The Pot"

03. "Rosetta Stoned" (With “Lost Keys” intro)

04. "Pneuma"

05. "Intolerance"

06. "Descending"

07. "The Grudge"

Intermission

08. "Chocolate Chip Trip"

09. "Flood" (First live performance since 2011)

10. "Invincible"

11. "Schism" (First time as show closer)