Tool Announce ‘Opiate2′ Short Film and ‘Reimagined’ Song

Tool announced a "reimagined and extended" version of their 1992 song "Opiate," along with an accompanying short film. "Opiate2" hits digital service providers on March 1, and the Blu-ray-only visual is out on March 18.

The Blu-ray comes packaged in a 46-page art book including behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, along with interviews and commentary from special guests. "Opiate2" — which marks the 30th anniversary of Tool’s debut commercial release, the Opiate EP — is available to pre-order now.

Guitarist Adam Jones collaborated with visual artist Dominic Hailstone (Alien: Covenant, The Eel) on the 10-minute film, Tool’s first video in 15 years. (The duo also worked together on the filmed segments featured on the band’s ongoing tour behind their latest LP, 2019’s Fear Inoculum.)

Jones’ visual style is inextricably linked to the band’s music: He famously directed Tool’s nightmarish, psychedelic videos for tracks like "Schism," "Stinkfist" and "Parabola." Before the band’s formation, he worked in the special effects and art departments for several major films, including Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Predator 2 and A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child.

Tool’s recently launched North American tour continues tonight in Washington, D.C., and wraps March 20 in Cleveland, followed by a run of European dates. At shows, while supplies last, the band is selling advance copies of a Fear Inoculum ultra-deluxe vinyl five-LP box set to Tool Army fan club members with VIP Packages. A wide release is currently projected for April, though they've yet to announce a date.