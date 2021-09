Tool Announce Expansive 2022 Tour

Tool have announced an extensive 2022 tour. The trek will launch at the top of the year on Jan. 10 in Eugene, Ore., and wrap overseas on May 24 in Budapest.

“Let’s finish what we started. Shall we?” singer Maynard James Keenan said in a statement announcing the tour dates. You can see the full list of dates below.

Eugene is the first stop of the upcoming tour because it was scheduled to perform in the city on March 12, 2020 - a show that was canceled along with the rest of the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” drummer Danny Carey said in a press release. “These past 18 months have been trying, to say the least, but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets for all dates will be available Oct. 1. Tool Army members can purchase presale tickets for European dates on Sept. 28 and U.S. presale tickets on Sept. 29, as well as a selection of exclusive packages.

Tool 2022 Tour

Jan. 10 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Jan. 11 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Jan. 13 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jan. 18 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Jan. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Jan. 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Jan. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Jan. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Jan. 30 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Jan. 31 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Feb. 4 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 8 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 9 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 10 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Feb. 19 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 23 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Feb. 26 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Mar. 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Mar. 3 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Mar. 4 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 6 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Mar. 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Mar. 10 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE CHI @ Health Center Arena

Mar. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Mar. 15 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Mar. 17 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

Mar. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Mar. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

Apr. 25 - Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

Apr. 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

Apr. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

Apr. 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

May 2 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester

May 4 - Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

May 6 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

May 9 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

May 12 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

May 13 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

May 15 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

May 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 21 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

May 23 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

May 24 - Budapest, HU @ SportArena