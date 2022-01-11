Tool Resume Touring: Set List and Video

Tool returned to the road last night, playing their first live show in nearly two years.

Their set list included a handful songs that haven't been performed live for several years: "Pushit" and "Hooker With a Penis" have been absent since 2014, and "Right in Two" since 2011. Both returned last night.

The tour launched in Eugene, Ore., where Tool were scheduled to perform on March 12, 2020, just before the pandemic shut down live touring. “Let’s finish what we started, shall we?” singer Maynard James Keenan said in a statement when the 2022 dates were announced last fall.

You can see last night's set list along with fan-shot footage below.

A few weeks ago, fans got a sneak peek of what was to come when the band posted a rehearsal livestream to Instagram, which was also shared on YouTube. Keenan was not present in that video, but the rest of the group - guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey, who was recently arrested at the Kansas City Airport in Missouri for alleged assault - could be seen running through songs like "The Patient" and "The Pot."

Tool's tour of North America will wrap up on March 20 in Cleveland, before heading across the pond for a run of U.K. and European dates that kick off April 23 in Copenhagen and conclude May 24 in Budapest.

Watch Tool Perform 'Right in Two' in Eugene, Ore.

Watch Tool Perform 'Invincible' in Eugene, Ore.

Tool, Eugene, Ore., Jan. 10, 2022

1. "Fear Inoculum"

2. "Opiate" (extended version)

3. "The Pot"

4. "Pushit" (First time since 2014, album version)

5. "Pneuma"

6. "The Grudge"

7. "Right in Two" (First time since 2011)

8. "Hooker With a Penis" (First time since 2014)

9. "Descending"

10. "Chocolate Chip Trip"

11. "Eon Blue Apocalypse"

12. "The Patient"

13. "Invincible"