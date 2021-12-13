Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested for Alleged Assault

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested following an altercation at Kansas City Airport in Missouri on Sunday (Dec. 12).

According to TMZ, Carey was “getting into it with an employee working security at the airport.” A later update reported that the drummer shoved the person "in the chest with two fingers" and shouted "'You're a fucking faggot!' multiple times." In a video, Carey can be seen arguing with police following the alleged incident.

“You’re really arresting me for assault? Who did I assault?” the Tool drummer can be heard saying. “I just want to get the fuck out of here.”

Rolling Stone confirmed the arrest, with a spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department noting that the “report of a disturbance between two males in an airport terminal” came in around 7PM local time.

Carey was transported to a nearby police station where he was booked for misdemeanor assault (his mugshot can be seen in the tweet below). The drummer and Tool have both declined to comment on the incident thus far.

Carey had been in his hometown of Lawrence, Kan., over the weekend, performing with the University of Kansas band during a basketball game against their rivals, the University of Missouri. Carey joined for a rendition of the Jimi Hendrix classic “Fire.”

The rocker’s arrest comes less than a month before Tool is scheduled to set out on their 2022 US tour. The trek begins Jan. 10 in Eugene, Ore., while a performance in Kansas City is scheduled for March 15.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” Carey declared in a September press release announcing the tour. “These past 18 months have been trying, to say the least, but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”