Tool Announce Street Date for ‘Fear Inoculum’ Vinyl Box Set

Tool has announced that an Ultra Deluxe Vinyl box set of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum will arrive April 8.

The limited edition collection features the Grammy-winning album spread across five LPs, along with extensive new artwork. According to a press release, the set will boast “an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork,” along with a new cover and hard shell box. Each of the vinyl discs will also feature their own unique etching.

A track list and unboxing video of the set can be found below.

Tool grabbed headlines recently -- and drew the ire of some fans -- when they began selling the new box set at their shows for $810. Those editions, it should be noted, were autographed by the band. The newly announced public release (sans autographs) costs $170 and is available for pre-sale now.

Released in August of 2019, Fear Inoculum marked Tool’s first album in 13 years. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, while the song "7empest", took home the Grammy Award for ‘Best Metal Performance.’

Tool are in the midst of an expansive U.S. tour that is scheduled to keep them on the road through the end of March. From there, the band heads overseas for a run of European dates stretching to the end of May.

In addition to the Fear Inoculum box set, Tool recently announced "Opiate2," a "reimagined and extended" version of their 1992 song "Opiate," which will be accompanied by a short film.

Tool, 'Fear Inoculum' Ultra Deluxe Vinyl box set track listing

Disc 1: “Fear Inoculum” and “Pneuma”

Disc 2: “Invincible”

Disc 3: “Legion Inoculant” and “Descending”

Disc 4: “Culling Voices” and “Chocolate Chip Trip”

Disc 5: “7empest” and “Mockingbeat”