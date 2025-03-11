Sting Sets More ‘Sting 3.0′ US Tour Dates

Sting has confirmed new spring and fall dates in the next U.S. leg of his ongoing Sting 3.0 Tour.

Shows kick off with three nights in May at Colorado's picturesque Red Rocks Amphitheater, continue through Phoenix at the end of the month, and then resume again in November. A complete list of U.S. dates and venues is below.

The former Police frontman switched back to a power trio format for last year's run of shows, sprinkling in festival dates and appearances with Billy Joel. Sting's new group is rounded out by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

Tickets for most of the Sting 3.0 shows are now on sale. Key stops include Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Queens, with other multi-night stands at Bend, Oregon, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Official Sting fan club presales are underway for the May 22 concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Nov. 18 show in Uncasville, Connecticut. General ticketing for both concerts begins at 10AM Friday (March 14) through Ticketmaster.

Sting will be in Europe and the U.K. between March and October. He's also playing more co-headlining shows with Joel, though some have been pushed into 2026 as Joel deals with a medical condition. Sting officially hits the road later in the week with an appearance at Reggae Rise Up 2025 in Florida with Shaggy.

Sting 3.0 2025-2026 Tour Dates

3/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up 2025 (Vinoy Park)^

5/19 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/20 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/22 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

5/26 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

5/28 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

5/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

6/1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/21 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field*

9/5 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park*

11/14 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

11/15 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

11/18 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

11/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

11/23 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

4/10/2026 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome*

5/22/2026 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium*

7/3/2026 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium*

TBD – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field*

^ = w/Shaggy

* = w/Billy Joel

