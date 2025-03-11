Billy Joel Postpones Tour Four Months to Recover From Surgery

Billy Joel's upcoming tour will be postponed for four months while he handles an unspecified medical condition.

According to a news release, Joel will be recovering from surgery and undergoing physical therapy. Nearly all of the affected concerts have been rescheduled — with the exception of Milwaukee — including shows in both the U.S. and U.K.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel said in the statement. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

All previously purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows. You can view a complete list of the new dates below.

Billy Joel's Recent Fall and First Cancelation

The postponement news comes just a couple weeks after Joel fell onstage during a Feb. 22 concert in Montville, Connecticut. He did get back on his feet and continue performing, though some fans were left concerned.

Back in January, Joel postponed and rescheduled a single concert in Florida, again due to an unspecified medical procedure.

Billy Joel's Rescheduled Tour Dates

Nov. 15, 2025, Detroit, MI - Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks @ Ford Field

March 14, 2026, Toronto, ON - Billy Joel @ Rogers Centre

April 10, 2026, Syracuse, NY - Billy Joel & Sting @ Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome

May 22, 2026, Salt Lake City, UT - Billy Joel & Sting @ Rice Eccles Stadium

June 6, 2026, Edinburgh, UK - Billy Joel @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

June 20, 2026, Liverpool, UK - Billy Joel @ Anfield Stadium

July 3, 2026, Charlotte, NC - Billy Joel & Sting @ Charlotte Bank of America Stadium

TBD, Milwaukee, WI - Billy Joel & Sting @ American Family Field