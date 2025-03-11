Billy Joel Postpones Tour Four Months to Recover From Surgery
Billy Joel's upcoming tour will be postponed for four months while he handles an unspecified medical condition.
According to a news release, Joel will be recovering from surgery and undergoing physical therapy. Nearly all of the affected concerts have been rescheduled — with the exception of Milwaukee — including shows in both the U.S. and U.K.
"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel said in the statement. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
All previously purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows. You can view a complete list of the new dates below.
Billy Joel's Recent Fall and First Cancelation
The postponement news comes just a couple weeks after Joel fell onstage during a Feb. 22 concert in Montville, Connecticut. He did get back on his feet and continue performing, though some fans were left concerned.
Back in January, Joel postponed and rescheduled a single concert in Florida, again due to an unspecified medical procedure.
Billy Joel's Rescheduled Tour Dates
Nov. 15, 2025, Detroit, MI - Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks @ Ford Field
March 14, 2026, Toronto, ON - Billy Joel @ Rogers Centre
April 10, 2026, Syracuse, NY - Billy Joel & Sting @ Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome
May 22, 2026, Salt Lake City, UT - Billy Joel & Sting @ Rice Eccles Stadium
June 6, 2026, Edinburgh, UK - Billy Joel @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
June 20, 2026, Liverpool, UK - Billy Joel @ Anfield Stadium
July 3, 2026, Charlotte, NC - Billy Joel & Sting @ Charlotte Bank of America Stadium
TBD, Milwaukee, WI - Billy Joel & Sting @ American Family Field
