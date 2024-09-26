Billy Joel Adds More Concert Stops With Sting

Billy Joel has announced four additional concerts with Sting, including stops in Indianapolis; Syracuse, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Salt Lake City. All of them are scheduled for 2025. See a complete list of dates below.

Neither Joel nor Sting has ever appeared at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened in 2008. Joel last played Salt Lake City in 2017. Sting has never done a solo show at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, while Joel will be making his record-breaking eighth appearance.

They began sharing stages at scattered concerts back in February. Joel has also announced appearances with Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and Chris Isaak this year. Meanwhile, Sting brought his new power trio to North America earlier this month, and those shows continue through Nov. 13 with multi-night stints in several cities.

READ MORE: Billy Joel’s Best Love Songs

Tickets will go on sale to the general public in Indianapolis beginning at 9AM ET on Friday, Oct. 4, at ticketmaster.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10AM EST on Monday, Sept. 30.

General ticketing for Syracuse and Charlotte also start at 9AM ET on Friday, October 4, at LiveNation.com. Presale tickets for Citi card members in Syracuse begin at 10PM ET on Monday, Sept. 30. Citi presales for Charlotte will be held from 10AM ET Monday, Sept. 30 through 10PM ET Thursday, Oct. 3.

Sales in Salt Lake City begin at 10AM MT Friday, Oct. 4 at ticketmaster.com. Presales for Citi card members begin at 10AM MT Monday, Sept. 30 and continue through 10PM MT Thursday, Oct. 3. There are also special presales for Sting.com members, beginning at 10AM local time on Oct. 1.

Billy Joel's 2025 Concerts With Sting

02/08 - Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

04/11 - JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

05/10 - Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

05/23 - Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City