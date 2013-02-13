10

In 1986, Billy Joel got word that his idol, Ray Charles, was interested in recording with him. While trying to come up with the right song, he noticed his piano and the answer was clear. He fashioned the tune in the bluesy style of a classic Ray Charles hit. Although it's not about a woman, "Baby Grand" is an unabashed love note to the instrument that changed both of their lives, and a fine way to begin our list of the Top 10 Billy Joel Love Songs.