Billy Joel TV Special to Re-Air After Fan Uproar

CBS will re-air Billy Joel's TV special in its entirety after cutting the show short during its original broadcast on Sunday.

A statement issued by the network notes that Joel's live performance from Madison Square Garden - a special commemorating his 100th performance at the New York City venue - will be shown again at 9 p.m. EDT on April 19.

Sunday's two-hour special was set to air at 9 p.m. but was delayed because CBS' showing of the Masters golf tournament ran long, leading the network to cut Joel's final song, the classic "Piano Man," short so local affiliates could begin their newscasts at 11.

"A network programming timing error ended last night's Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central time zones," reads the statement. "We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.

"Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans, Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CBS on April 19th at 9:00PM ET/PT."

READ MORE: Top 20 Billy Joel Songs

Joel shared CBS' statement on his social media.

What Happened With Billy Joel's TV Special?

The TV special was cut short Sunday during Joel's performance of "Piano Man," leading fans to criticize the network. "You couldn’t produce a worse product than CBS just did on the Billy Joel special," wrote a fan. "Way too many commercials, didn’t play some of his best songs, went extremely out of order in his set list and then cuts away to the local news in the middle of 'Piano Man'?!? A total flop by CBS."

Another angry viewer said, "After CBS making the Billy Joel televised concert late because of golf, the local news just cut off 'PIANO MAN'!!!! I cannot even!!! You had three minutes. That’s it!! I sat through two hours and you cut off his signature song!"

Joel released his first new song in almost two decades, "Turn the Lights Back On," in February. He put out two non-album singles - "All My Life" and "Christmas in Fallujah" - in 2007. Six years earlier, he released what he said was his final album, the classical Fantasies & Delusions.

While additional new music may not be in his plans - Joel has said he has no intentions of recording another album - there are concerts on the singer and songwriter's schedule, including his final performance at Madison Square Garden, where he has held a monthly residency since 2014. His 150th, and last, concert at the venue, dating to 1978, will take place on July 25.