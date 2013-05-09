Top 10 Billy Joel Lyrics

10

"You may be right / I may be crazy / But it just may be a lunatic you're looking for."

Not all of Joel's love songs strike honest, tender moments like the ones expressed in 'Just the Way You Are' and 'She's Always a Woman.' Sometimes his love songs take on more sinister urges or even -- in the case of 'You May Be Right,' from 1980's 'Glass Houses' -- downright crazy ones. You gotta admit, it's one hell of a pickup line.