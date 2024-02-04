Billy Joel Performs ‘Turn the Lights Back On’ at the Grammys

Billy Joel appeared at the Grammys on Sunday evening, performing a brand new song he released three days prior, "Turn the Lights Back On."

The last time Joel performed at the Grammys was in 2002, where he performed "New York State of Mind" with Tony Bennett. You can view footage of his 2023 performance below.

"Turn the Lights Back On" is Joel's first new song in close to 20 years. Prior to this, his most recent releases arrived in 2007, a pair of non-album singles titled "All My Life" and "Christmas in Fallujah." In the following years, Joel has been open about his decision not to make new music.

"I didn't have the same motivation anymore," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. "You need inspiration to create good new music, and if you don't have it, don't bother. Get off the treadmill, for Christ's sake."

Billy Joel's Busy 2024 Schedule

Joel has an active year of performing lined up. He'll perform solo in a number of American cities, as well as appear with Stevie Nicks in Arlington, Texas and with Sting in Tampa, Florida. He's also scheduled to perform the final date of his residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25, his 150th show at the venue.

"I'm kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did," Joel said at a press conference in 2023. "My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years ...150 shows – all right already!"