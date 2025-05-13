Stevie Nicks’ Former Beachfront Home for Sale at $3.9 Million

A beachfront condo previously owned by Stevie Nicks has hit the market with an asking price of $3.9 million.

Located in Marina del Rey, an upscale Southern California neighborhood located just south of Santa Monica and Venice Beach, the three bedroom, three bathroom unit offers unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean. Pictures of the property -- described as a "beachfront retreat" in its official listing -- can be seen below.

The 2,091 square foot condo is one of three units in the building and occupies the second floor. An elevator opens directly into the home’s foyer, which leads to an expansive dining area. A connected sunken living room boasts panoramic windows to the sea, along with an oversized fireplace for cozying up on cool winter nights.

The nearby kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island for casual dining. Elsewhere, the primary suite boasts an oversized walk-in closet, private fireplace and a “spa like bathroom.” The nearby guest room has its own connecting bathroom, along with a bonus sunroom offering more ocean views.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Classic-Era Fleetwood Mac Song

The buyer will also have access to the property’s rooftop patio, giving them yet another location to soak in the SoCal sun.

Nicks owned the property in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, a timeline that coincided with her rise to superstardom in Fleetwood Mac, as well as her later emergence as a solo artist. According to records, the singer sold the property in 1982. Agents Elana Besserman and Shelton Wilder of Christie’s International Real Estate are handling the current sale.

Is Stevie Nicks Touring in 2025?

Nicks has a busy summer ahead, including a run of performances alongside Billy Joel, as well as a solo tour starting in August.

Nicks recently revealed she was working on her first album since 2011's In Your Dreams.

"They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they're about but you don't really get it," the singer explained. "They're real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men."