Stevie Nicks Announces New Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced a tour for later this summer. The new dates are solo shows that will coincide with her stadium concerts with Billy Joel starting in early August.

She last toured in 2024 with more than two dozen North American dates. The new shows start in early August and will run through mid-October, with a pair of concerts with Joel taking place after that.

Nicks was last onstage for Los Angeles' FireAid benefit concert in late January. In October, she performed on Saturday Night Live, playing "The Lighthouse," a new song she released in September.

The last time Nicks released an album was with 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault, a collection of newly recorded songs that Nicks had written as far back as 1969. She's released a few singles since then. "The Lighthouse" could be the start of a new album, she noted last year.

"At the end of pandemic, I finally started to write again," she told Mojo. "I wrote a song called 'The Vampire’s Wife,' which is one of the best things I’ve ever written. It's a story song, like 'Gypsy'’s a story song and 'Rhiannon'’s a story song. So maybe that’s the beginning of an album."

Where Is Stevie Nicks Playing in 2025?

Nicks' upcoming solo shows begin on Aug. 12 in Boston, four days after she plays her first date with Joel in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She will play over a half-dozen dates over the next two months in Tornoto, Tampa and other cities before wrapping up on Oct. 15 in Oklahoma City.

Following that last solo concert, Nicks will perform two more dates with Joel: on Oct. 18 in New Orleans and Nov. 15 in Detroit.

You can see all of the dates on Nicks' 2025 tour below.

The general on-sale for tickets to Nicks' solo performances begins April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for dates with Joel are already on sale.

Stevie Nicks 2025 Tour

Aug 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

Aug 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Aug 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct 04 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Oct 18 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome*

Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field*

* With Billy Joel