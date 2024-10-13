Watch Stevie Nicks Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Stevie Nicks appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night.

The Fleetwood Mac singer performed her classic "Edge of Seventeen," plus her newly-released single "The Lighthouse." Pop star Ariana Grande served as host of the episode.

You can view clips of both performances below.

Nicks has been slowly working on "The Lighthouse" for several years, explaining in a recent press release that she started writing it a few months after Roe v Wade was overturned in June of 2022.

"It seemed like overnight, people were saying 'what can we, as a collective force, do about this...' For me, it was to write a song," Nicks said. "I have been working on it ever since. I have often said to myself, 'This may be the most important thing I ever do. To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters — and the men that love them. This is an anthem."



Stevie Nicks' Last Time on 'SNL'

The last time Nicks appeared on SNL was over 40 years ago on Dec. 10, 1983. On that episode, she performed two songs from her second solo album, The Wild Heart: "Stand Back" and "Nightbird."

Though Fleetwood Mac never appeared on SNL, Nicks' bandmate Lindsey Buckingham did twice.

At present, Nicks only has one concert scheduled on her website for March 29, 2025 in Detroit.

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform 'Edge of Seventeen' on 'SNL'

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform 'The Lighthouse' on 'SNlL'