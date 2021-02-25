Watch Steven Tyler Join Mick Fleetwood on ‘Rattlesnake Shake’

Mick Fleetwood has released a live version of “Rattlesnake Shake” featuring Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

The blues-rock track - originally released on Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 album, Then Play On - gets a fittingly raucous rendition, with Tyler delivering vocals and harmonica, while Gibbons wails away on lead guitar.

You can watch the new “Rattlesnake Shake” video below.

The performance was recorded during an all-star tribute to founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, held on Feb. 25, 2020, in London. “Rattlesnake Shake” is the second song released from the event, following an earlier-unveiled rendition of “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)” featuring Gibbons and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett.

Other notable artists appearing during the concert event included Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, the Who’s Pete Townshend and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac will be released as an expansive box set, available in multiple formats. The Super Deluxe Edition comes with a four-LP Gatefold vinyl, two CDs, a Blu-ray and a 20-page book. Lesser-priced versions include the performance solely on vinyl or a CD/Blu-ray combo pack. All physical formats will be released April 30 and are available for pre-order now.

Meanwhile, the Mick Fleetwood & Friends concert film was previously scheduled to hit movie theaters across the U.S. on March 23. But with cinemas closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film will now be released via video on demand in April.