The Day Steve Perry Played His Last Show With Journey

Steve Perry performed his last show with Journey on Nov. 3, 1991, at an all-star concert to honor late promoter Bill Graham. The show came almost five years after Perry's last full concert with the band, on Feb. 1, 1987.

The reunited group got together to pay tribute – along with other artists who got their start in the San Francisco scene, including Carlos Santana, the Grateful Dead and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – in Golden Gate Park. Graham died in a helicopter crash on Oct. 25.

Journey hadn't played together since the end of their Raised on Radio tour, and even though their performance at the Graham tribute was brief – less than 10 minutes, and featuring "Faithfully," "Lonely Road Without You" and "Lights" – it was a welcome return for fans who had been waiting for the moment since Perry retired from the group, which broke up following the singer's departure.

Following a 1994 solo album, Perry reunited on record with Journey for 1996's Trial by Fire album, which reached the Top 20 and spawned a trio of hit singles. The band was all set to tour in support of the record, but after Perry injured himself in a hiking accident, the tour was canceled and Perry left for a second and final time.

Watch Steve Perry's Final Performance With Journey

Journey continued with new singers, while Perry remained mostly quiet over the next 20 years, only making occasional appearances to sing "Don't Stop Believin'" with San Francisco Giants fans or onstage with the indie-rock band Eels.

Journey were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, but Perry declined to perform with the group onstage. He finally returned to solo work a year later with Traces.

