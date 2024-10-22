Foreigner Extends Farewell Tour Into 2025

Foreigner isn't ready to say goodbye. They've extended their farewell tour into 2025, and legacy members will be joining the current lineup at select shows along the way. See a complete list of announced dates and venues below.

Original keyboardist Al Greenwood and longtime bassist Rick Wills are confirmed guests, while talks reportedly continue with recently retired founding frontman Lou Gramm. Stalwart songwriter, guitarist and producer Mick Jones no longer regularly tours with the band following a Parkinson's diagnosis. He also wasn't on hand as Foreigner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.

"Performing the incredible catalog of music created by Mick Jones and the rest of the first incarnation of Foreigner is a dream come true for all of us," Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen said in an official statement. "After 20 years of proudly flying the Foreigner flag, we are thrilled to be periodically sharing the stage with the guys who started it all as we celebrate their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognition."

READ MORE: Underrated Foreigner Songs

Foreigner's inductees included Jones, Gramm, Greenwood, Wills, drummer Dennis Elliott, the late multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and bassist Ed Gagliardi. An all-star cast welcomed them to the Rock Hall: Demi Lovato sang lead on "Feels Like the First Time," Sammy Hagar was featured on "Hot Blooded," and Gramm sang "I Want to Know What Love Is" with Kelly Clarkson.

Jones' daughter, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, shared a special message from her father: "Thanks to my brothers in song and rock 'n' roll who helped build this legacy from the very first single. ... I want to thank the fans, the listeners, the dreamers who made this journey possible. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible odyssey. Rock 'n' roll is forever."

Watch Foreigner With Kelly Clarkson at Rock Hall's 2024 Induction Ceremony

Who is Currently in Foreigner?

Following their induction, Foreigner played the halftime show as the Browns took on cross-state rival Cincinnati in NFL action. Hansen is joined in the current line-up by guitarists Bruce Watson and Luis Maldonado, Jeff Pilson of Dokken fame, keyboardist Michael Bluestein and drummer Chris Frazier.

Foreigner spent the summer sharing stages with Styx on the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour, kicking things off last July in Atlanta. They then played a string of headlining shows through early October with Loverboy as an occasional touring partner. Foreigner's just-released Turning Back the Time compilation includes a previously unreleased bonus cut featuring Gramm.

Extended Foreigner Farewell Tour Dates

Oct 25-Nov 9: Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

March 13: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock

March 15: Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

March 16: St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 11: Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

June 14: Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Pool

June 20: Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Resort and Casino

June 21: Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live – Sacramento

June 27: Arnolds Park, IA – Arnolds Park Amusement Park

June 29: Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

July 4: Windsor, ON – Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 5: Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino

July 12: Chippewa Falls, WI – Northern Wisconsin State Fair

July 24: Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair

July 25: West Bend, WI – Washington County Fair Park

July 26: Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 7: Hamburg, NY – Erie County Fair

Aug. 8: North Lawrence, OH – Neon Nights Country Music Festival

Aug. 28: Vancouver, BC – The Fair at the PNE

Aug. 30: Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

Sept. 11: Tulsa, OK – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Sept. 13: Wright City, MO – Cedar Lake Cellars Winery

Sept. 21: West Springfield, MA – The Big E – Arena

Oct. 3-4: Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater

Oct. 10-11: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Rock's 100 Most Underrated Albums You know that LP that it seems like only you love? Let's talk about those. Gallery Credit: UCR Staff

Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Stories: Foreigner