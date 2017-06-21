Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Announce New Album and Tour

Now that it looks like Crosby, Stills & Nash won't be getting back together any time soon, Stephen Stills is taking the opportunity to connect with another old friend from the '60s: Judy Collins.

The singer-songwriters have announced a new album and tour that mark their 50 years of friendship. Stills & Collins, their first album together, comes out on Sept. 22. The tour, which includes three months of dates, kicks off on July 27 in Highland Park, Ill., and runs through Nov. 4 in Brooks, Calif.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Stills and Collins began dating in 1967. He wrote "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," from Crosby, Stills & Nash's self-titled debut album, for her. They've remained friends all these years, but they've never recorded together until now.

The upcoming album includes reworked songs from the pair's pasts, like “Who Knows Where the Time Goes,” the title track from Collins' 1968 album, and "So Begins the Task," from Stills' 1972 debut with Manassas.

They also cover songs by Bob Dylan ("Girl From the North Country"), Leonard Cohen ("Everybody Knows") and the Traveling Wilburys ("Handle With Care"). Collins contributed one new song, "River of Gold," to the project as well.

The album is available for pre-order now.

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins 2017 Tour Dates

7/26 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Pavilion

7/28 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park

7/30 – Overland Park, KS @ JCCC Carlsen Center

8/1 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street

8/2 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center For The Arts & Humanities

8/3 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival

8/5 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

8/7 – Meridian, MS @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts

8/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

8/11 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

8/12 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

8/14 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

8/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Baise Theatre

8/17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

8/18 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

8/20 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

8/21 – Great Barrington, MA @ Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

8/23 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

8/25 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

8/26 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

8/28 – Vestal, NY @ Anderson Center for the Performing Arts

9/1 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

9/3 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino

9/6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

9/8 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

9/9 – Stateline, NV @ MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

9/30 - Torrington, CT @ Warner Theater

10/1 - Newport News, VA @ Ferguson Performing Arts Center

10/2 - Huntington, WV @ Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

10/4 - Morgantown, WV @ West Virginia University

10/5 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

10/7 - Cranston, RI @ Rhode Island Center for the Performing Arts

10/8 - Albany, NY @ The Egg Center

10/11 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theater

10/12 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

10/13 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

10/17 - Godfrey, IL @ Olin Theater

10/21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center

10/22 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theater

10/25 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

10/26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

10/28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

11/2 - Visalia, CA @ Fox Theater

11/4 - Brooks, CA @ Cacher Creek Casino

