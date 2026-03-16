Judy Collins has announced a sprawling farewell tour that will begin this summer.

Billed as the "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes" Tour, Collins' will first play a few "warmup" shows in June of this year, followed by the official start of the tour on July 4 at the "America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together" celebration in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Throughout the tour, Collins, 86, will be joined by special guests Richard Thompson, the High Kings, Bruce Cockburn, Elles Bailey, Livingston Taylor and more that will be announced at a later date.

According to a press release, Collins will then follow up the main tour with the "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes – Celebration Encore," which is described as "a series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike"

A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. Ticketing information can be found via Collins' website.

Judy Collins, 'Sweet Judy Blue Eyes' Tour Dates, 2026-2027

June 11 - Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

June 13 - Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall

June 14 - Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens

July 4 - Williamsburg, VA @ Music Arts Center

July 15 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent*

July 16 - Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus*

July 18 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater*

July 20 - Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Music Pier^

July 22 - Denver, CO @ Denver Botanical Garden#

July 24 - Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua%

Sept. 15 - Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note

Sept. 16 - Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note

Sept. 24 - Tuscon, AZ @ Fox Theater

Sept. 27 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Loreto Theatre

Oct. 2 - Grants Pass, OR @ The Rouge Theatre

Oct. 9 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center

Oct. 18 - Berkeley, CA @ Cal Performance Arts

Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

Nov. 1 - Lafayette, IN @ Long Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 6 - Elyria, OH @ Stocker Arts Center

Nov. 22 - Morristown, NJ @ MAYO Center

Nov. 29 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

More dates TBA

*w/ Richard Thompson and Elles Bailey

^w/ Richard Thompson

#w/ Bruce Cockburn

%w/ The High Kings