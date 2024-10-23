Graham Nash Doubts He’ll Play With Stills and Young Again

Without David Crosby, Graham Nash doesn't really see the point in a reunion of the three remaining members of CSNY.

"I don’t think that me and Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] will ever play together again," he recently told Rolling Stone. "There's no heart there. David was the center of it all, as crazy as he was. And my God, he was crazy. But he was the heart of this band. And that's why I think that if Stephen and Neil and I ever played together, people would be missing Crosby. We would be missing Crosby. It just would be a much colder scene."

Nash explained that he was in contact with Crosby up until close to the end of his life.

"I really miss him," Nash said. "I miss him more every day because life is choices, and I only choose to remember the good times that David and I had, the good music that we made together. When I try and think about the bad things that happened, I don't want to do that. I made the choice to only remember the good stuff."

A Reunion of Stills and Young

Stills and Young have reunited themselves on a couple of occasions, most recently at the 2024 Harvest Moon charity concert in Lake Hughes, California.

In 2023, Stills and Young played together at the Light Up the Blues charity show alongside Crosby's son, James Raymond. At that time, Stills described Raymond as having a "singing voice [that] sounds so much like David that it's scary."

"I've always had so much fun playing those songs, David's songs," Stills continued. "We've got James, and now we can get the chords, which was always a carefully kept mystery."