29 Social Distancing Songs: Don’t Stand So Close to Me

The coronavirus pandemic has left much of society sequestered in their homes, a tactic that's being referred to as "social distancing."

The concept is simple: The less time spent in public, the less chance of spreading the virus, and better the odds of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, many people are finding themselves working from home, limiting their activities and generally having a lot more time on their hands.

We've assembled more than two dozen songs to accompany your social distancing experience. Whether they echo the advice of health experts, reflect the feeling of solitary seclusion or simply resonate with this strange moment in history, these tracks should make your quarantined lifestyle a little more enjoyable.