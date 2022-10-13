Ringo Starr Cancels Tour After Second COVID Infection

Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel his remaining tour dates after contracting COVID for a second time.

“I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid,” the rocker explained via social media. “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love.”

Even before the latest cancellations, the virus had wreaked havoc on Starr’s 2022 tour. In June, the former Beatle had to postpone 12 dates after members of his All-Starr Band – Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter – tested positive for COVID.

Earlier this month, the drummer tested positive for the first time, leading to the cancellation of five performances in Canada.

Now, Ringo’s latest positive test has resulted in five further dates getting wiped out: three in California and two in Mexico.

Still, 2022 hasn't been entirely bad for the legendary drummer. In July, Ringo released EP3, a four-song collection featuring collaborations with Lukather, former 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry, saxophonist Dave Koz and flamenco guitarist Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

In February, Ringo appeared on Eddie Vedder's solo album, Earthling. That same month the former Beatle released a coffee-table book called Lifted – Fab Images and Memories in My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe. Proceeds from the book benefitted the Lotus Foundation, an organization that aims to “fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas included, but not limited to: substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness and animals in need.”