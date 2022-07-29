Ringo Starr Announces New Four-Song ‘EP3′

Ringo Starr has announced EP3, a new four-song collection featuring a host of collaborators, to be released on Sept. 16.

You can see the track listing below and preorder the EP now. It will be available digitally and on CD on Sept. 16, and on 10-inch vinyl and limited-edition translucent royal blue cassette on Nov. 18.

The former Beatle recorded EP3 at his Roccabella West studio, just as he did his 2021 EPs Zoom In and Change the World. He's joined once again by several longtime collaborators: Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, former 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry, veteran saxophonist Dave Koz, flamenco guitarist Jose Antonio Rodriguez and engineer Bruce Sugar.

"I am in my studio writing and recording every chance I get," Starr said in a statement. "It's what I have always done and will continue to do, and releasing EPs more frequently allows me to continue to be creative and give each song a little more love."

Starr's All-Starr Band will embark on a fall North American tour starting on Sept. 5 in Lenox, Mass., and concluding on Oct. 20 in Mexico City. The current lineup includes Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart.

The All-Starr Band delighted fans this summer by playing the Beatles' "Octopus's Garden" for the first time. It was only Starr's fifth time playing the tune, having done so once in 1998 and three times in 2005 with his Roundheads collective.

Ringo Starr, 'EP3' Track Listing

"World Go Round"

"Everyone and Everything"

"Let's Be Friends"

"Free Your Soul (feat. Dave Koz and Jose Antonio Rodriguez)"