Ringo Starr Tour Postponed After Two All-Starrs Catch COVID

Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band was forced to postpone the remaining 12 dates of its current North American tour after members Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter tested positive for COVID.

Those dates will be rescheduled around previously announced shows later in the year, although the new schedule hasn’t yet been confirmed. The affected dates, plus the previously announced fall dates, can be seen below.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”

The 15th All-Starr tour includes the addition of the Beatles song “Octopus’s Garden,” which they’d never played before. The track appeared alongside material from each band member's catalog, including Toto’s “Rosanna” and “Africa,” plus Winter’s “Free Ride” and “Frankenstein.”

Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band Postponed 2022 Concerts

06/11 — Easton, PA @ State Theater

06/12 — Providence, RI @ PPAC

06/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/17 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

06/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

06/21 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center

06/24 — St Augustine, FL @ The AMP

06/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

06/26 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band Fall 2022 Tour

09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp

09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena

09/26 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/27 — Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre

09/30 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

10/01 — New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/04 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

10/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

10/06 — Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre

10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center

10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional