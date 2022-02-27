Eddie Vedder Tells Fans His COVID Was ‘Pretty Serious’

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder told a live audience he’d seen his life flash before him after he’d contracted COVID earlier this year.

The “pretty serious” attack forced a delay to his tour in support of new solo album Earthling, which arrived on Feb. 11. During the penultimate concert date at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, he once again brought his daughter Olivia onstage to perform her song “My Father’s Daughter,” before exchanging a quiet word with her and gesturing towards the audience. Video of the moment is available below.

“I just wanted her to take a quick second to look at this, because it’s very rare. It’s incredible,” he told the crowd. “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, about five or six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes.” He went on to say that he’d “done some very good things for my body and I’ve also had a lot of fun.” Perhaps remembering his daughter was at the side of the stage, he became more guarded as he continued: “I’ve done some things that… I don’t want to get into the details; just use your imagination!”

Returning to his illness, he reported: “But it felt pretty serious. And to get through that and then be back in a room like this, facing this many people facing this way, listening to us… really, truly, it’s been a gift and an honor. Thanks for listening; we’re so grateful.” He then invited Olivia back onto the stage to introduce the song “Try” by repeating her brief contribution to the album – a fast count of “one, two, three, four.”

Eddie and Olivia Vedder on Stage

