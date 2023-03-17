COVID and War Concerns Prompt Yes to Cancel Leg of 2023 Tour

Yes has postponed the European leg of the 2023 Relayer Tour for very topical reasons: The band was unable to properly insure the dates against absences due to COVID or an act of war.

"The insurance industry has withdrawn all such insurances which made touring possible pre-COVID and before the Ukraine conflict," Yes said in an official statement. "There have always been calculated risk assessments to consider when touring and Yes has unfailingly paid a premium to cover against terrorism, in addition to conventional cancellation risks."

Among the impacted dates is Yes' stop at Eventim Apollo in London, which has been canceled. Tickets are now being refunded. All other shows are to be rescheduled in 2024, with new dates to be confirmed soon. Currently held tickets will remain valid.

Yes was able to absorb additional costs for a U.K. tour in 2022, the statement added, but now the band "simply cannot undertake such a large-scale tour with so many risks being uninsured."

The hope is that they can return to Europe next year, "with confirmations of normality in ’24 following representations to the insurance industry to reassess its attitudes to COVID and Act of War insurance," the group said.

Meanwhile, Yes is expressing "sincere regrets to their faithful fans and ask for their understanding. The band has now received the necessary assurances for 2024 and are committed to returning to the stage then."

